Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

