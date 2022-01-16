Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 460 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.20 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

