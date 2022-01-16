rhino investment partners Inc Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

