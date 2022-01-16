rhino investment partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 2.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68.
In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
