rhino investment partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 2.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.