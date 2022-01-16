Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 75.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 108,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.