Reviewing Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers -54.10% -15.65% -8.90% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teekay Tankers and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.51%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay Tankers and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers $886.43 million 0.45 $87.32 million ($8.17) -1.45 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

