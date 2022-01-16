Reviewing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. PS Business Parks pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PS Business Parks and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus price target of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.58 $173.55 million $5.53 31.58 Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.43 $177.53 million $4.72 3.58

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PS Business Parks. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69% Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats PS Business Parks on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

