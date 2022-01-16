Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $26,931,000.

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

