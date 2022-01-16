ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1,161.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

