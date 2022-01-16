Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RSSS stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Research Solutions (RSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.