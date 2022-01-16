Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €17.00

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

