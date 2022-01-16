RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,639. RenovaCare has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

