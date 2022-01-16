Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.