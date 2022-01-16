Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

