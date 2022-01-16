Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.66.

RF stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

