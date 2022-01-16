Redd (RDD) Market Cap Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,073.23 or 1.00096687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00095432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00716538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.