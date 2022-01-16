Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

