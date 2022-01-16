Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,280,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

