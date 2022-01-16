Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $691,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $231.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.



