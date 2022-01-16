Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 807.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.