Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of STM stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

