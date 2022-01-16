Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 11,443 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

