Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.90 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.