Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

