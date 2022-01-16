Raymond James Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

