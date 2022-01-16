Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.57 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

