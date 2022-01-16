Raymond James & Associates Has $1.80 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Welbilt worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.