Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,419 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth $390,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 23.6% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 254,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in América Móvil by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.41 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

