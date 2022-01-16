Raymond James & Associates Acquires 32,138 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Digimarc worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

DMRC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

