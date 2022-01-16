Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 134,169 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Range Resources worth $89,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $13,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

