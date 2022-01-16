Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 27.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 186,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corning by 106.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

