Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,965 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

