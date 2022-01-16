Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $447.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

