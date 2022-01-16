Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of PDC Energy worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $56.48 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $1,208,694. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.