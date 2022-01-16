Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,745 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

