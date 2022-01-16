Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,680 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $187.14 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

