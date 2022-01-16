Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 335 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

