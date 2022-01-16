Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,479 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 86.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.