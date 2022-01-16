Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.55. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

