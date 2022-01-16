Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00386315 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009020 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.01094215 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.