Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

CURV stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. Torrid has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

