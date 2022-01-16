Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered by Analyst

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $612.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

