PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.