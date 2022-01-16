Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:PHOJY remained flat at $$21.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

