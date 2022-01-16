PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,803 shares of company stock worth $148,115 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

