Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.16) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

PFG opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.83) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.21). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

