Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRLB stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

