Prospector Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 2.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Alleghany worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:Y opened at $684.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.