Prospector Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

