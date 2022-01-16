Prospector Partners LLC Has $11.77 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

